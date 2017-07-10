class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246881 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Attorney General warns of Florida-based insurance scam | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | July 10, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska attorney general’s office is warning the public about a Florida-based company that officials say is running an insurance scam.

The attorney general’s office said in a news release Monday that it received notice this morning that scam artists are posing as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. Officials say the scam artists are using fake Google and Manta listings bearing Blue Cross’s logo and web address, along with bogus physical addresses in Omaha.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield investigators believe the scam is connected to a group called Simple Health out of Hollywood, Florida. They say the scam artists collect personal information and offer insurance plans well below market value. Customers have reported that the company charges their credit card monthly but
never provides insurance cards.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
