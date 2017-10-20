Nebraska auditor accuses woman of embezzlement

ALVO, Neb. — The Nebraska Auditor’s Office has accused a woman of embezzling $265,000 from two small communities and is examining spending at a third village where she worked.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 60-year-old Ginger Neuhart has been charged with felony theft by deception in Cass County in connection with missing funds from the village of Alvo. She served as a clerk for many communities.

The Auditor’s Office this week detailed more than $160,000 it says was misappropriated from the village of Memphis, Nebraska, dating to 2005. A similar letter to Alvo outlined $105,000 in unauthorized payments over seven years.

Investigators allege Neuhart said last month she’d been altering her paychecks from Alvo, Memphis and Ithaca. She told them she had to do so because she thought her services were worth more.