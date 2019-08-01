Nebraska Bands to Help Local Towns “Rise Above the Water”

Kearney, NE – A free-will donation flood benefit concert takes place this weekend Sunday, August 4, 2019 bringing in 16 Nebraska bands.

At the Viaero Event Center in Kearney, donations will be taken,there will be activities for everyone with inflatables, a dunk tank, Kanine Freaks will also be in attendance taking donations in pet supplies for local pet owners affected by the floods.

Proceeds from the concert will go back to the local area with the help of United Way.

Doors open at Noon with music starting at 1 pm and will go until 9:00 pm.

Entertainment lineup:

1 pm Sweetwater

1:40 Brody Ray

2 pm West Wind

2:40 SwitchBak

3 pm Luke Mills

3:40 DJ Bridwell

4 pm James Lee band

4:40 Prairie fire

5 pm Dylan Bloom band

5:40 sheila Greenland

6 pm Blue Mesa

6:20 The Jessy Karr Band

6:40 Fly-over

7 pm Emmett Bower

7:40 Shooter Jax

8 pm Tim Zach W/whiskey Bent

Festival organizers are looking for volunteers to help out during the day with stage set-up and tear-down as well as with the other activities.

For those who can’t attend but would like to donate Contact Teena Fedorchic 308-370-2772 or JJ Stover 308-440-9244. Or mail checks made out to ‘The United Way’ and in the memo line please print ‘Rise above the water benefit’ And mail to:

Rise above the water Benefit

C/O JD’s 2023 1st Ave.

Kearney, Nebaska 68845

To find more information on the Rise Above the Water Flood Benefit Concert go to their Facebook page.