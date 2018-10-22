Nebraska banker wins national career award for rural work

Bruning, Neb. — A Nebraska banker is being recognized for dedicating his career to agricultural lending in rural areas.

The American Bankers Association recently recognized Fred Bruning with the Bruning Award for career achievement that is named for his father.

Fred Bruning says he’s honored to receive the same award his dad did. Fred Bruning has worked at his family’s bank for 27 years.

One of Fred Bruning’s achievements was working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to create an ag banking and finance major.

Bruning says 65 percent of the students who go through that program at UNL go on to work at a rural bank in Nebraska.