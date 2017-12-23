Nebraska Basketball Fans Can Feel the Experience of a Car Rollover

Husker basketball fans will get the chase to feel what it’s like to experience a rollover crash thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). NSP will be present at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln for two upcoming Husker games.

At Nebraska basketball games on December 29, and January 27, NSP will offer fans the chance to ride “The Persuader”. “The Persuader” turns the passenger upside down to feel the ability of a seat belt to keep them in the seat.

“The Persuader is one of our newest tools to illustrate the importance of seat belts,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We hope Husker basketball fans take the opportunity to ride ‘The Persuader’ and feel just how powerful seat belts are.”

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $4,455 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office