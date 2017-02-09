Nebraska bill targets sex offenders living with children

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers are considering making it easier to prevent children from living with sex offenders.

Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha told a legislative committee Thursday courts need a clearer law after the Nebraska Supreme Court decided last year to allow teenage girls to continue living with their stepfather, a registered sex offender.

The girls’ father sued for custody when he learned his daughters’ stepfather had been convicted of attempted sexual assault of a stepdaughter from a previous marriage, but the court decided he didn’t present compelling evidence his daughters were in danger.

Lindstrom’s bill would require parents to produce evidence living with or being around the sex offender is in the child’s best interest.

Opponents told the committee the measure unfairly stigmatizes people who are unlikely to reoffend.