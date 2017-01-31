class="post-template-default single single-post postid-212362 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska bill would bar companies from mining student data | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | January 31, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)  Companies that gain access to students’ personal information in schools would be barred from using it for targeted ads under a bill pending before Nebraska lawmakers.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln presented the measure to a legislative committee on Tuesday as a way to protect students’ online privacy in schools.

Morfeld says students may be tech savvy, but they’re still vulnerable to targeted advertising. A similar bill was introduced last year but died in committee because no senator designated it as a priority.

A lobbyist for Microsoft says 32 states have passed similar laws.
Mississippi’s attorney general filed a lawsuit earlier in January against Google, alleging that the company is violating his state’s consumer protections law by selling ads using data from services it provides to schools.

