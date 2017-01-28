Nebraska bills aim to make online retailers pay sales tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Brick-and-mortar business owners are pushing for two similar bills meant to force online retailers to collect Nebraska state sales tax.

Dozens of retailers and advocates spoke Friday at a legislative committee hearing on bills that would require retailers to collect the sales tax or send detailed records to customers and the state to ensure customers pay the tax.

Nebraska law already requires customers to pay sales tax on online purchases through their annual tax returns, but few do. The state Department of Revenue estimates either bill would generate an additional $30 to $40 million per year in revenue.

Online retailer Amazon announced last month it will start collecting sales taxes on purchases in the state.