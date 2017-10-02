class="post-template-default single single-post postid-263167 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska board to consider contract extension for president | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | October 2, 2017
Dr. Hank Bounds, President of the University of Nebraska system. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to consider a one-year extension that would keep system President Hank Bounds under contract through the 2020-21 school year.

Bounds’ current contract expires June 30, 2020.

The extension doesn’t include any salary increase. Last year regents approved a 6.3 percent increase that took Bounds’ base pay up to $510,400 annually. Bounds also is paid a privately funded supplement of $20,000 a year. He joined the system in 2015.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Lincoln.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
