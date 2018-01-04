Nebraska bomb squad destroys grenade found in truck

SNYDER, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State Patrol says its bomb squad destroyed a live grenade found in a newly-bought truck in eastern Nebraska.

The patrol says the grenade was found Wednesday in a truck that had recently been bought from the family of someone who had died. The patrol says the truck’s new owner found the explosive in the back seat while cleaning out the truck in Snyder. The owner called the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, which called the patrol’s bomb squad.

Patrol technicians determined the grenade was live, safely removed it from the truck and used counter charges to destroy it in an empty field.

No one was injured.

Patrol Lt. Jim DeFreece says anyone who finds anything resembling a grenade or explosive device should avoid touching it and call 911.