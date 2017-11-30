Nebraska boy accidentally shoots self in leg

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-275194 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 30, 2017
GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself while checking animal traps in Cass County.

Officials tell Omaha television station KETV that the juvenile shot himself in a leg Tuesday morning. Officials say he approached a deputy at the Greenwood Fire station around 11:55 a.m. and told the deputy what had happened.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the shooting.

