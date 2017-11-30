Nebraska boy accidentally shoots self in leg

GREENWOOD, Neb. (AP) – Authorities in eastern Nebraska say a boy was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself while checking animal traps in Cass County.

Officials tell Omaha television station KETV that the juvenile shot himself in a leg Tuesday morning. Officials say he approached a deputy at the Greenwood Fire station around 11:55 a.m. and told the deputy what had happened.

He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is investigating the shooting.