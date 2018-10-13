Nebraska Broadcasters Association Donates $5,000 to Broadcasters Foundation of America to aid Broadcasters Impacted by Hurricanes Florence, Michael

Omaha, NE: The Nebraska Broadcasters Association Foundation (NBAF) has made a $5,000.00 contribution to Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFA), to aid their support of broadcasters who have been impacted by hurricanes Florence and Michael.

Current NBA Board Chairperson Ariel Roblin, President/General Manager of KETV, Omaha, said: “Unfortunately, the sudden need for this kind of aid is only growing and it is more important than ever that we help our fellow broadcasters. The lifesaving coverage that our colleagues provide in emergency situations is an integral part of broadcasters’ shared mission to always serve our communities. We are proud that this donation will provide needed resources for our fellow broadcasters who put themselves on the front line. We know that Broadcasters Foundation of America carefully vets each application for aid and quickly issues checks to recipients in need. Our executive committee felt compelled to offer the NBAF’s support by a unanimous vote.”

BFA President Jim Thompson said: “This is a very special and generous donation. $5,000 happens to be the largest contribution we have ever received from any state broadcasters association. Thanks to caring broadcasters in the state of Nebraska, we will be able to continue to help our broadcast colleagues in need. Over the past year we have given out over $1,000,000, in financial assistance $300,000 of that specifically in Emergency Grants to those affected by Hurricanes and other natural disasters. On behalf of our board of directors, many thanks.”

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization supporting the interests of FCC-licensed AM, FM & TV member stations throughout Nebraska, and is the second-oldest state broadcast association in America.