Nebraska Broadcasters Association helps raise $441,919 for American Red Cross

Omaha, NE: The statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” led by NBA member radio and TV

stations on Friday, March 22nd resulted in $441,919 in donations to the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the historic flooding impacting Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. Major contributions to the drive included:

$25,000 each from Ameritas and Black Hills Energy, $20,000 from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association,

$10,000 each from KETV and Gray Television, and $5,000 each from KMTV/The Scripps Howard Foundation and Citadel Communications, LLC/KLKN.

Ariel Roblin, Chairperson of the NBA Board of Directors and KETV (Omaha) President/General Manager said, “Nebraska Broadcasters are proud to serve our listeners and viewers throughout Nebraska and Southwest Iowa and we’re grateful for the Governor’s partnership of #NebraskaStrong. From lifesaving storm coverage to fundraising hundreds of thousands of dollars for relief and recovery, we come together for a stronger Nebraska. We thank Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts for his tremendous support of this statewide effort.”

Governor Ricketts, who fielded donor phone calls during the event along with First Lady Susanne Shore and Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse said, “Thank you to the numerous individuals and businesses across the state who stepped up to support flood relief for their fellow Nebraskans on #NebraskaStrong Day. Susanne and I also want to thank the Nebraska Broadcasters who have led this effort and done an incredible job of helping keep people safe throughout the flooding. The road to recovery will be long, but together we will pull through this and rebuild bigger and better than before!”

NBA President/Executive Director Jim Timm added, “This couldn’t have happened without the voluntary efforts of countless people from amongst our station membership.” The NBA also thanks Omaha Steaks for donating the use of their call center. Personnel from the American Red Cross, the Governor’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol also contributed significant support.