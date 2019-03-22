Nebraska Broadcasters Association hosting one-day statewide giving event called “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief”

Omaha, NE: The Nebraska Broadcasters Association has made a $20,000.00 donation to the local chapter of the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the historic flooding impacting Nebraska and western Iowa.

The donation kicks off today’s statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief.”

Ariel Roblin, Chairperson of the NBA Board of Directors and KETV President/General Manager said, “Broadcasters are committed to serving their community because they are a part of the community themselves. We tell stories that connect us and provide a pathway to help those in need throughout our viewer and listening areas, from all across Nebraska and into western Iowa.”

The statewide “#NebraskaStrong Drive for Flood Relief” involves NBA member radio and TV stations asking their audiences to donate to the American Red Cross to aid the ongoing recovery efforts. NBA President/Executive Director Jim Timm said, “We’re asking every NBA member station across Nebraska to promote the Red Cross phone number to facilitate donations. The phone bank will be open from 5:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. on Friday. We expect very high call volume and ask callers to be patient.”

To donate on Friday: Call toll free: 1-844-278-8555

The Red Cross is a regionalized organization and the people the NBA has coordinated with are responsible for the region consisting of Nebraska, SW Iowa and Kansas. The phone number in use on Friday was secured for this fund drive only, to make sure that all money donated on Friday through that phone number stays in our region. As donations are received the Red Cross deploys them to the areas of greatest need based on the areas that are most impacted. Right now the greatest need is in Nebraska. Some funding could go to the five SW Iowa counties impacted by flooding in this Red Cross region, as they are a part of the impacted zone. The NBA has several member stations across eastern Nebraska that serve audiences in SW Iowa, as well. Red Cross questions should go to PIO Josh Murray at joshua.murray@redcross.org or 402-677-7404.

Timm also acknowledged the recent efforts of countless NBA member stations and their personnel since the risk of flooding first became evident last week. “This is what local broadcasters do. News, weather, road closures, shelters – we work with law enforcement and other government agencies to update the public no matter the time of day.” Timm added, “A number of member stations have collected water, clothing, toiletries, cleanup supplies and more. The response to calls for helping others in need has been overwhelming.”

A number of entities have volunteered their peoples’ time and services to bring this event to life. Omaha Steaks has donated the use of their call center which will be staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Personnel from the office of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol, the American Red Cross, KETV and the NBA have all contributed their time and expertise.

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization supporting the interests of 215 FCC-licensed radio and TV member stations throughout Nebraska, and is the second-oldest state broadcast association in America.

