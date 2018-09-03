Nebraska Catholic diocese rocked by old abuse allegations

Lincoln, Neb. — A conservative Catholic diocese in Nebraska is facing a wave of sex-abuse allegations even though church leaders insisted for years they were doing nothing wrong and refused to participate in annual audits that were enacted in the wake of the 2002 Boston clergy abuse scandal.

Critics say the Diocese of Lincoln is now paying the price for its unwillingness to change and lack of transparency as new scandals rock the Roman Catholic Church.

Accusers have been coming forward in recent weeks with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy in Nebraska.

The diocese is facing a potential criminal investigation and criticism that it mishandled abusive priests at a time when it should have been subjected to increased scrutiny after the Boston scandal.