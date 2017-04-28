Nebraska Celebrates National Drug Court Month by holding National-Level Trainings

Members of Adult Drug and DUI Problem-Solving Court teams from Scottsbluff to Omaha will meet together in May – the month nationally designated as Drug Court Month – for a training and self-assessment of best practice standards. Experts from the National Center for State Courts will travel to Kearney and Lincoln to train on Nebraska’s standards and review local teams’ operating policies and procedures. In addition to the training, the National Center for State Courts will provide technical assistance to Nebraska Adult Drug and DUI Courts regarding policies and consistency with Nebraska Standards.

“Our standards are among the top in the nation,” said Judge Jim Doyle, Nebraska Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court committee chair. “We are committed to excellence and to ensuring that Nebraskans in every court within the state receive consistent, high-quality services.”

According to Dr. Fred Cheesman, Research Consultant with National Center for State Courts, Nebraska’s Best Practice Standards reflect those set by the National Association for Drug Court Professionals which are firmly rooted in current research on Drug Courts and substance abuse. Nebraska has advanced beyond many states in its treatment of substance abusing offenders through use of the Judicial Branch’s “Standardized Model for the Delivery of Substance Use Services.” Nebraska’s standards provide guidance for implementing the nationally-recognized “Ten Key Components” of Drug Courts. The correct application of which has been repeatedly demonstrated to dramatically improve Drug Court outcomes.

Nebraska problem-solving courts currently operate in all 12 judicial/probation districts and serve over 1,000 individuals. Problem-solving courts operate under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, coordinator, community supervision officer, law enforcement, and treatment provider(s) work together to design an individualized program for each problem-solving court participant. Compliance with treatment and court orders is verified by frequent alcohol/drug testing, close community supervision, and interaction with a judge in non-adversarial court review hearings.

Training sessions will be held:

May 23rd and 24th in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center

May 25th and 26th in Lincoln at the Cornhusker Marriott