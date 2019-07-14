Nebraska Chamber Fall Forums to Feature  New Blueprint Nebraska Report

30-Community Tour Fosters Connection with Chamber Members

LINCOLN – Attendees of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s annual “Fall Forums” will be among the first Nebraska residents to get an in-person briefing on the results of the Blueprint Nebraska strategic planning process. The 30-community tour starts August 12 and lasts through late October and is being held coordination with local chambers of commerce and community organizations across the state.

To reserve a seat for a forum near you, contact the local Chamber of Commerce or civic organizations in the attached schedule. Nebraska Chamber and local chamber of commerce members, area elected leaders and news media are encouraged to attend.

“The forums are just as much about listening as they are about sharing,” said Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone. “We can keep our ear to the ground on important issues facing businesses, industries and our communities every day, so that we can be a more effective voice for them at the Capitol each year.”

At this year’s forums, Executive Director of Blueprint Nebraska Jim Smith will provide an outline of the vision, aspirations and initiatives adopted through one of the largest statewide, public input processes on economic growth. Blueprint Nebraska gathered feedback from 2,000 residents and leaders at more than 60 events across 30 regions of the state and from 5,000 more through a survey. It also benefited from the insights of more than 320 advisors representing diverse regions and industry sectors. The result is the Blueprint Nebraska report, the state’s first long-term, strategic plan with measurable economic objectives and specific recommendations aimed at boosting prosperity for all. Learn more at Blueprint-Nebraska.org.)

Executives from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry will also provide a brief overview of the 2019 legislative session and help answer questions about legislative initiatives that could affect business and industry decision-making in 2020 and beyond. In 2018, the Fall Forums drew 1,300 attendees, including state senators.

Established in 1912, the Nebraska Chamber is the only statewide, broad-based business and industry association. It represents more than 1,000 companies with 350,000 employees at legislative and regulatory proceedings and keeps them informed of new policy developments that affect how they do business every day. Members are focused on enhancing the competitiveness of Nebraska’s business and entrepreneurial community, growing the state’s economy, strengthening communities and expanding opportunities for all Nebraska residents.

Nebraska Chamber’s 2019 Fall Forum Schedule

Monday, Aug. 12

Aurora (Lunch), noon to 1 p.m.

Bremer Community Center (1604 L Street)

Contact: Justise Rhoden, (402) 694-6911

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Alliance (Breakfast), 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Newberry’s (110 W 4th St.)

Contact: Susan Unzicker, (308) 762-1520

Scottsbluff (Lunch), noon to 1 p.m.

Scotts Bluff Country Club (5014 Ave I)

Contact: Karen Anderson, (308) 632-2133

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Sidney (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Dude’s Steakhouse (2126 Illinois St.)

Contact: Sandy Goble, (308) 254-5851

Ogallala (Lunch), noon to 1:30 p.m.

Front Street Steakhouse (519 E 1st St.)

Contact: Karla Scott, (308) 284-4066

Thursday, Aug. 15

North Platte (Breakfast), 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Best Western Plus (3201 S. Jeffers St.)

Contact: Erin Johanson, (308) 532-4966

Kearney (Lunch), noon to 1:30 p.m.

Kearney Chamber Offices (1007 2nd Ave.)

Contact: Derek Rusher, (308) 237-3132

Friday, Aug. 16

Hastings, (Breakfast), 8:00a.m. to 9:30a.m.

Hastings Chamber Office (301 S. Burlington Ave.)

Contact: Michelle Lewis, (402) 461-8400

York (Lunch), noon to 1:30 p.m.

York Country Club (1016 W Elm St.)

Contact: Madonna Mogul, (402) 362-5531

Tuesday, Aug. 20

South Sioux City (Lunch), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cottonwood Inn and Conference Center (4402 Dakota Ave.)

Contact: Jim Steele, (402) 494-1626

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Nebraska City (Lunch), noon to 1:30p.m.

Eagles Club (600 1st Corso)

Contact: Amy Allgood, (402) 873-6654

Thursday, Aug. 22

Auburn 6:00p.m. to 7:00p.m.

Auburn Central Office (1713 J Street)

Contact: Tonia Greiner 402-274-3521

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Broken Bow (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Adams Land & Cattle Corporate Office (327 S. 1st Ave.)

Contact: Deb Kennedy, (308) 872-5691

Columbus (Lunch), 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Columbus Chamber Offices (753 33rd Ave.)

Contact: Sharyle Sands, (402) 564-2769

Beatrice (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Black Crow (405 Court St.)

Contact: Angie Bruna, (402) 223-2338

Crete (Lunch), 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Crete Chamber Office (2905 Betten Drive)

Contact: Chamber office, (402) 826-2136

Wednesday, Aug. 28

West Point (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Nielsen Center (200 Anna Stalp Ave.)

Contact: Tina Biteghe Bi Ndong, (402) 372-2981

Norfolk (Lunch), noon to 1:30 p.m.

Norfolk Public Library (308 Prospect)

Contact: Jenni Canham, (402) 371-4862

Thursday, Aug. 29

Fremont (Lunch)), noon to 1:30 p.m.

Midland University (Private Dining Room) (900 N Clarkson)

Contact: Tara Lea, (402) 721-2641

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Sarpy County (Lunch), noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tiburon Golf Club (10302 S. 168th St.)

Contact: Annisa Visty, (402) 339-3050

Monday, Sept. 30

Henderson (Lunch,) noon to 1:00 p.m.

Perks Café (1045 N. Main St.)

Contact: Kelsey Bergen, (402) 723-4228

Tuesday, Oct 1.

Grand Island (Lunch), noon to 1:00p.m.

Riverside Golf Club (2820 Riverside Dr.)

Contact: Cindy Johnson, (308) 382-9210

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Wahoo (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Heritage Inn (950 N. Chestnut St.)

Contact: Doug Watts, (402) 443-4001

Blair (Lunch), 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Memorial Community Hospital (812 N. 22nd St.)

Contact: Jordan Rishel, (402) 533-4455

Thursday, Oct. 3

Holdrege (Dinner) 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

JB’s (302 East Ave.)

Contact: Barb Alexander, (308) 995-4444

Friday, Oct. 4

Cozad (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Cozad Elks Club (820 J St.)

Contact: Karmen Morse, 308-784-3930

McCook (Lunch), 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Valmont Industries Training Room-US Hwy S 83,

Contact: Dee Spicer, (308) 345-3200

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Omaha (Lunch), 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scott Conference Center-6450 Pine Street

Contact: Cheryl Lawson, (402) 978-7922

Thursday, Oct. 10

Bellevue (Breakfast), 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Bellevue University-John B. Buller Building (Symposium Room), (812 Bruin)

Contact: Faith Morrison, (402) 898-3000

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Lincoln (Breakfast), 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Country Club of Lincoln (3200 South 24th Street)

Contact: Nichole Kaiser, (402) 436-2355