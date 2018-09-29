Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit Set For Oct. 30

La Vista event to feature Nebraska Manufacturer of the Year Award presentation

LINCOLN – October is Manufacturing Month in Nebraska. As part of the salute to this vital sector of the economy, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host its annual Manufacturing Summit on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the La Vista Conference Center.

The summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This is one of Nebraska’s largest manufacturing events of the year. Sponsored by RSM – a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services – the summit is free for individuals involved in manufacturing and related sectors. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, but individuals must register in advance athttps://rsmus.com/events/NE-manuf-dist-summit.html.

The event will feature discussions on trade and tariffs, as well as recruiting the next generation of manufacturing talent in Nebraska.

There will also be a special ceremony with Gov. Pete Ricketts to present the Nebraska Manufacturer of the Year award.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nebraska has roughly 1,600 manufacturing businesses statewide. In terms of GDP, manufacturing is Nebraska’s largest industry, accounting for roughly $13.25 billion of output in 2016. Manufacturers also employ a significant percentage of Nebraska’s workforce with 97,300 manufacturing employees in Nebraska as of 2016. Nebraska manufacturing workers earn an average annual compensation of $59,867, which is about $17,000 a year more than the average non-farm worker in our state.

To register, click here, or contact the Nebraska Chamber at 402-474-4422.