(Audio) Neb. Chief Justice impressed with Lexington High School & students

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican and Court of Appeals Judge Frankie Moore visited Lexington Senior High School Monday as part of a celebration of Law Day. During the visit, Chief Justice Heavican watched Nyanuer (Becky) Riek give her state winning poetry performance. Heavican praised her presentation…

“I was really, really impressed…the poetry presentation we saw was outstanding…for a high school individual…really for anybody…it was really, really good!”

The Chief Justice also heard personal stories of four Lexington High School students who came to Lexington from other school systems and other countries…and he was moved by what they had to say….

“Especially impressed because of a lot of these kids came from places where they did not know English, understand English or the American culture…”

All the students had unique stories to tell about how they arrived in Lexington and have strived to better themselves in the Lexington Public School system. One student transferred from Hershey Public Schools to Lexington to take advantage of the award-winning music program. The other three students hail from Honduras, Sudan and Vietnam.

Chief Justice Heavican also shared his background with the students, starting with growing up on a farm in the rural Schuyler area. His message to the students was simple:

Heavican also was in Lexington to raise awareness of Law Day, which he called a celebration of the “Rule of Law”

Heavican explained the reason for Law Day: “To celebrate English in American concepts of an independent judiciary…and separation of powers in our government and so forth. Without the rule of law, without a strong judiciary, democracies cannot survive. We are really the difference between lots of other cultures, where people know that they can depend on the law and that people will be treated fairly. That is the hallmark of our civilization and it really has to be preserved.”

Justice Reinvestment

Chief Justice Heavican also told the Rural Radio Network he feels proposed budget cuts to programs that impact overcrowding in Nebraska’s prisons have been set-aside. Heavican issued concerns in his annual State of the Judiciary speech to the Legislature in January that proposed cuts to “Justice Reinvestment” could hinder the intent behind LB 605…a program created that keeps people with low grade felonies out of Nebraska’s prisons…

A new state budget bill won first-round approval from Nebraska lawmakers Wednesday, April 26. The vote came after a state board lowered its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year and the next two. Lawmakers will have to come up with another $50 million to balance the state budget.