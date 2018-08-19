Nebraska Children’s Home Society raises close to $40,000 during anniversary celebration

Kearney, Neb. — On August 11, 2018 Nebraska Children’s Home Society celebrated its 125th Anniversary in Central Nebraska at the Younes Conference Center Kearney NE with 125 people!

Danny Woodhead delivered a fantastic keynote speech on “The Power of Family!” encouraging the audience to support NCHS’s vision of “A safe and loving family for every child.”

Russ Batenhorst Local4, morning anchor for KSNB Local4, served as emcee for the event, sharing his own adoption story through NCHS.

Through a silent auction and ask, the event raised more than $40,000 to support adoption and foster care services provided by NCHS in Central Nebraska.

NCHS presented awards to two couples in honor of their support for the organization.

Randall Biart Philanthropy Award

This year’s Randall Biart Philanthropy Award was presented to Regina and Gary Anderson of Hastings, Neb. for their generosity in supporting the NCHS vision of “a safe and loving family for every child.” Gary is the owner and operator of Guarantee Electric Company, and Regina is a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare.

The Andersons are long-time supporters of NCHS, serving as members of the NCHS Board of Trustees for over a decade. “They have a true desire to promote the welfare of others, doing so through their selfless support of NCHS over the years,” said Brian Osborne, chief development officer for Nebraska Children’s Home Society. “ As advocates for children, they understand that the future of our children is built on the individual sacrifices we make today.”

Harris Van Oort Friends of Children Award

The Harris Van Oort Friends of Children Award was presented to Stephanie and Brad Kissler of Grand Island, Neb. for their tireless efforts to provide safe and loving care for children.

Stephanie serves as director of development for Heartland United Way and Brad is a principal architect with Cannon Moss Brygger & Associates Architects. The couple services in a variety of roles with NCHS. Both are active members of the NCHS Board of Trustees, members of the NCHS Society Circle and serve as foster parents. They also adopted their youngest daughter through NCHS. “Stephanie and Brad give generously of their time, talents and treasure,” said Lana Temple-Plotz, CEO of NCHS. “Simply put, Stephanie and Brad live our tagline, ‘children first.’”

The event also featured remarks from Stacie Goding, a Grand Island adoption attorney who adopted through NCHS. She shared her experience with the adoption process and encouraged the audience to join NCHS in supporting children statewide.