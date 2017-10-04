Nebraska chosen to test child welfare workforce strategies

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state agency is one of eight government groups chosen to participate in a test of strategies to reduce turnover among child welfare caseworkers.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it will work with the Quality Improvement Center for Workforce Development, a federally funded organization. States were chosen through a competitive national process that began in January 2017.

The department’s Division of Children and Family Services has an annual turnover rate of about 32 percent, including those who left altogether and who found another job in the agency.

State agencies in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington are also participating, as is the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.