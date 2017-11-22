class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273740 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
Nebraska city may change Sunday morning hard liquor ban | KRVN Radio

Nebraska city may change Sunday morning hard liquor ban

BY Associated Press | November 22, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska city may change Sunday morning hard liquor ban
Courtesy/MGN Online

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Officials of an eastern Nebraska city are considering a proposal that would allow hard liquor sales on Sunday mornings.

Under current laws in Columbus, businesses are allowed to sell beer and wine starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays, but are required to wait until noon to serve hard liquor.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Nebraska began allowing hard liquor sales on Sunday mornings in 2012, but individual communities and counties have the authority to set their own jurisdictions. Columbus rejected the hard liquor sales proposal in 2013.

Business owners who support the proposal say it will better serve customers and reduce the burden on employees.

Project Extra Mile, a non-profit that aims to reduce alcohol-related problems, opposes the proposal. The nonprofit says the change would endanger public health and safety.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments