Nebraska city may change Sunday morning hard liquor ban

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ Officials of an eastern Nebraska city are considering a proposal that would allow hard liquor sales on Sunday mornings.

Under current laws in Columbus, businesses are allowed to sell beer and wine starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays, but are required to wait until noon to serve hard liquor.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Nebraska began allowing hard liquor sales on Sunday mornings in 2012, but individual communities and counties have the authority to set their own jurisdictions. Columbus rejected the hard liquor sales proposal in 2013.

Business owners who support the proposal say it will better serve customers and reduce the burden on employees.

Project Extra Mile, a non-profit that aims to reduce alcohol-related problems, opposes the proposal. The nonprofit says the change would endanger public health and safety.