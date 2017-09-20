Nebraska city sees uptick in unlicensed youths driving

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP) _ An eastern Nebraska county is seeing more juveniles driving without a proper driver’s license or permit.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl tells the Columbus Telegram that there have been 10 to 15 such cases so far this year. One involved a 14-year-old who crashed into a tree in Schuyler with three other minors in the vehicle.

Nebraska has two types of permits that allow a 14-year-old to drive. One requires the juvenile to be accompanied by a licensed driver who’s at least 21 years old, and the other allows them to drive alone from their home to school.

Kracl says the biggest issue is parents allowing their children to drive without a license or a permit.

She says first-time offending minors can be ticketed and considered for a youth diversion program. Parents could also be charged.