Nebraska city selling 18 homes for viaduct project

BY Associated Press | October 30, 2017
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A city in western Nebraska is selling nearly 20 homes that buyers will have to move to make way for a planned viaduct project.

The Columbus Telegram reports that Columbus had to acquire all or part of nearly 50 properties for the $13 million viaduct that will stretch through several streets.

Among those properties are 18 houses the city is selling during a surplus auction on Nov. 5. Buyers must move the homes out of the viaduct’s path by May or else the homes will be demolished.

A city official says Columbus decided to sell the houses instead of demolishing them because the city’s housing supply is low.

The city has spent $3.4 million so far to acquire properties for the viaduct.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
