Nebraska City teacher charged with debauching boy, 16

BY Associated Press | March 1, 2017
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska City teacher has been charged with debauching a minor.

Otoe County Attorney David Partsch said Tuesday that 27-year-old Emily Lofing is accused of arranging a meeting to have sex with a 16-year-old boy. Partsch says the boy was old enough to legally consent to sex, so debauchery is the most serious charge that could be filed in the case. Investigators think the incident happened last summer.

Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Lofing. A phone listed for her rings unanswered. She has not responded to an email message.

Administrators say Lofing has resigned her position at Nebraska City Middle School. Her arraignment is scheduled for March 13.

