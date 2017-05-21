class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237150 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts May 22

BY Nebraska Office of Highway Safety | May 21, 2017
Courtesy/Nebraska Office of Highway Safety

[Lincoln, NE]—With the start of the summer driving season 60 Nebraska law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep roadway users safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place May 22 through June 4, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

“Our law enforcement officers, deputies, and troopers see firsthand the loss of life when people refuse to buckle up,” said Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, Fred Zwonechek. “It’s such a simple thing, and it should be an automatic next step after sitting down in a vehicle.” With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, “Buckling up is the one thing that is very likely to save them in a crash and if this enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving and gets them to buckle up, we’ll consider it a success.”

Last year, a total of 118 unbuckled vehicle occupants died in crashes on Nebraska roads. Conservative estimates are that, at least 69 of those individuals would be alive today, had they just been buckled up. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Nebraska, the penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.00 in addition to the fine and court costs for the other violation.

“Think you are the only one that suffers if you use a seat belt or not, you’re wrong, “said Zwonechek. “ Your family, friends, co-workers, and others suffer if you are killed or injured in a crash. Please, help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed or seriously injured as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

For a list of the Click It or Ticket participating agencies, see attachment and for more information regarding this national effort click www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Click It or Ticket Mobilization May 22 – June 4, 2017

26 Police Departments
33 Sheriff’s Departments
6 State Patrol Troop Areas
Ashland Police Department
Boone County Sheriff’s Office
Nebraska State Patrol
Beatrice Police Department
Boyd County Sheriff’s Office

Bellevue Police Department
Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Blair Police Department
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office

Central City Police Department
Colfax County Sheriff’s Office

Chadron Police Department
Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

Columbus Police Department
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office

Cozad Police Department
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Crete Police Department
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Fairbury Police Department
Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office

Falls City Police Department
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Fremont Police Department
Furnas County Sheriff’s Office

Gering Police Department
Gage County Sheriff’s Office

Grand Island Police Department
Gosper County Sheriff’s Office

Hastings Police Department
Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Holdrege Police Department
Holt County Sheriff’s Office

La Vista Police Department
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln Police Department
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Norfolk Police Division
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Omaha Police Department
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Papillion Police Department
Nance County Sheriff’s Office

Plattsmouth Police Department
Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office

Ralston Police Department
Otoe County Sheriff’s Office

Scottsbluff Police Department
Phelps County Sheriff’s Office

So. Sioux City Police Department
Richardson County Sheriff’s Office

UNL Police Department
Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office

Saunders County Sheriff’s Office

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office

Thayer County Sheriff’s Office

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Webster County Sheriff’s Office

