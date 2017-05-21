Nebraska Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts May 22

[Lincoln, NE]—With the start of the summer driving season 60 Nebraska law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep roadway users safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place May 22 through June 4, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.
“Our law enforcement officers, deputies, and troopers see firsthand the loss of life when people refuse to buckle up,” said Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, Fred Zwonechek. “It’s such a simple thing, and it should be an automatic next step after sitting down in a vehicle.” With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, “Buckling up is the one thing that is very likely to save them in a crash and if this enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving and gets them to buckle up, we’ll consider it a success.”
Last year, a total of 118 unbuckled vehicle occupants died in crashes on Nebraska roads. Conservative estimates are that, at least 69 of those individuals would be alive today, had they just been buckled up. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Nebraska, the penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.00 in addition to the fine and court costs for the other violation.
“Think you are the only one that suffers if you use a seat belt or not, you’re wrong, “said Zwonechek. “ Your family, friends, co-workers, and others suffer if you are killed or injured in a crash. Please, help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed or seriously injured as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”
For a list of the Click It or Ticket participating agencies, see attachment and for more information regarding this national effort click www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Click It or Ticket Mobilization May 22 – June 4, 2017
26 Police Departments
33 Sheriff’s Departments
6 State Patrol Troop Areas
