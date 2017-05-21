Nebraska Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts May 22

[Lincoln, NE]—With the start of the summer driving season 60 Nebraska law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to Click It or Ticket. Aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep roadway users safe, the national seat belt campaign will take place May 22 through June 4, concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

“Our law enforcement officers, deputies, and troopers see firsthand the loss of life when people refuse to buckle up,” said Nebraska Highway Safety Administrator, Fred Zwonechek. “It’s such a simple thing, and it should be an automatic next step after sitting down in a vehicle.” With the Memorial Day holiday approaching, “Buckling up is the one thing that is very likely to save them in a crash and if this enforcement crackdown wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving and gets them to buckle up, we’ll consider it a success.”

Last year, a total of 118 unbuckled vehicle occupants died in crashes on Nebraska roads. Conservative estimates are that, at least 69 of those individuals would be alive today, had they just been buckled up. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Nebraska, the penalty for a seat belt violation is $25.00 in addition to the fine and court costs for the other violation.

“Think you are the only one that suffers if you use a seat belt or not, you’re wrong, “said Zwonechek. “ Your family, friends, co-workers, and others suffer if you are killed or injured in a crash. Please, help us spread this life-saving message before one more friend or family member is killed or seriously injured as a result of this senseless inaction. Seat belts save lives, and everyone—front seat and back, child and adult—needs to remember to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

For a list of the Click It or Ticket participating agencies, see attachment and for more information regarding this national effort click www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

Click It or Ticket Mobilization May 22 – June 4, 2017

26 Police Departments

33 Sheriff’s Departments

6 State Patrol Troop Areas

Ashland Police Department

Boone County Sheriff’s Office

Nebraska State Patrol

Beatrice Police Department

Boyd County Sheriff’s Office

Bellevue Police Department

Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Blair Police Department

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office

Central City Police Department

Colfax County Sheriff’s Office

Chadron Police Department

Dakota County Sheriff’s Office

Columbus Police Department

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office

Cozad Police Department

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Crete Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Fairbury Police Department

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office

Falls City Police Department

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Fremont Police Department

Furnas County Sheriff’s Office

Gering Police Department

Gage County Sheriff’s Office

Grand Island Police Department

Gosper County Sheriff’s Office

Hastings Police Department

Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Holdrege Police Department

Holt County Sheriff’s Office

La Vista Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Lincoln Police Department

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Norfolk Police Division

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Omaha Police Department

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Papillion Police Department

Nance County Sheriff’s Office

Plattsmouth Police Department

Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office

Ralston Police Department

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office

Scottsbluff Police Department

Phelps County Sheriff’s Office

So. Sioux City Police Department

Richardson County Sheriff’s Office

UNL Police Department

Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office

Saunders County Sheriff’s Office

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office

Thayer County Sheriff’s Office

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Webster County Sheriff’s Office