Nebraska coach finds some items reported stolen

BY Associated Press | July 31, 2018
Courtesy/AP. Nebraska NCAA college football head coach Scott Frost answers questions during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 14, 2018. The biggest question Frost faces as he enters spring practice: Who'll play quarterback? Patrick O'Brien, Tristan Gebbia and incoming freshman Adrian Martinez all are being given an equal chance to win the job. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Lincoln, Neb. — Scott Frost’s championship rings and other items reported stolen from his home have been found.

Police say the new Nebraska coach located them in his garage Monday.

Frost had reported Sunday night that burglars entered an unlocked garage door over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation. The theft occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Monday night that Frost found all of his championship rings, the gaming console and one Central Florida football helmet.

Still missing were the shoes, five other football helmets and photographs.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
