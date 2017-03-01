Nebraska colleges plead for continued state funding

LINCOLN–Representatives of Nebraska colleges pleaded with the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Tuesday to preserve state funding for higher education.

With a state budget deficit looming, budget cuts seem inevitable, but University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds made his case Monday against decreased funding, and Tuesday, representatives from state and community colleges made a similar case.

The committee heard testimony from many proponents of college funding. Stan Carpenter, chancellor of Nebraska State College System, spoke for appropriations for Peru State, Wayne State and Chadron State.

Carpenter said the colleges have already survived a 4 percent cut imposed by the Legislature this year by making various cuts to their budgets. These cuts included holding jobs vacant and delaying equipment purchases.

“That can’t continue forever, but that got us through this year,” Carpenter said.

In addition to funds needed for building projects on the three campuses, Carpenter said that a lack of state appropriations will inevitably lead to higher tuition for the students.

Rachel Henry, a former student of Peru State, also spoke in favor of state college funding. She described her experience at the college and how it helped her get where she is today.

Henry said that she attended a university before Peru State, but she didn’t like the impersonal atmosphere of the large classes. She said she found a place where she could learn easier when she transferred to Peru State.

“They really challenged me and they helped me with real life skills,” Henry said.

Community colleges also sent representatives to plead for funding. Presidents of four of the six community colleges in Nebraska testified for continued aid this year.

Each president spoke about the number of skilled workers Nebraska gains each year by graduates of community colleges. Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College, brought numbers for the six community colleges to back up the presidents’ claim.

“In the last 10 years, we produced 65,000 graduates,” Illich said. “92 percent of those graduates are staying in Nebraska.”

The proponents for funding all agreed that even with a state budget deficit, appropriations should still be allocated to higher education. Todd Holcomb, president of Western Nebraska Community College, said funding is even more important now.

“There has never been a more important time for the Legislature to support community colleges in the state than right now,” Holcomb said.