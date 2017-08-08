Nebraska commission begins hearing on Keystone XL pipeline

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 8, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb.  —  A state commission that will decide whether to approve or deny the Keystone XL pipeline in Nebraska has kicked off the first day of legal hearings on the project.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission is scheduled to hear testimony in a series of hearings that could run from Monday through Friday.
The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from tar sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries.
On Monday, attorney Dave Domina grilled an executive who would manage the project about why TransCanada had created multiple companies and which ones would be held accountable.

