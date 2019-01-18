class="post-template-default single single-post postid-360075 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska commission considers historical horse race betting

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2019
Grand Island,  Neb. — A Nebraska commission will consider approving a race track’s request to allow wagering on historical horse races, even as the state attorney general challenges its legality.

The Nebraska Racing Commission this week revisited a request from Fonner Park in Grand Island. Historical horse racing allows gamblers to bet on previously run races, though the identities of horses and riders are changed.

The five-member commission originally approved the request in October, but it rescinded that decision Monday following concerns from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Peterson says the commission’s decision was made during a meeting that violated open-meeting rules. He also says the commission doesn’t have the legal authority to approve the machines because it’s a new form of gambling.

The commission’s decision will be announced in the next few months.

