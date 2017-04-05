class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226995 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska commission sets hearing date for Keystone XL review

BY Associated press | April 5, 2017
This map, from the publication "Assessing Petroleum Pipelines – Facts and Safety," shows existing petroleum pipelines in Nebraska as of 2014, including crude oil, petroleum products, natural gas and hydrocarbon gas liquids. (Photo courtesy of UNL.)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline’s route through Nebraska has scheduled a five-day public hearing on the project.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run Aug. 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

Pipeline developer TransCanada has requested the review as part of its efforts to complete the project. The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as some landowners and Native American tribes.

