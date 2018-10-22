Nebraska communities among 136 interested in hosting ERS & NIFA

Three Nebraska communities are interested in becoming the new homes of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (ERS) and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

In August, Perdue announced that most ERS and NIFA personnel would be moving to outside the National Capital Region by the end of 2019 and invited interested parties to submit proposals, with a deadline which had been extended to October 15, 2018.

In total, USDA received 136 expressions of interest from parties in 35 states.

The three communities from Nebraska include:

Sidney Submitted by: City of Sidney and Cheyenne County, Nebraska Economic Development Partnership

Omaha By: SPW Partners G and S and CBRE MEGA

Lincoln By: The Nebraska consortium, led by Governor Pete Ricketts and former USDA Secretary Mike Johanns and including the State of Nebraska, University of Nebraska system, City of Lincoln, Nebraska Innovation Campus Development Corporation, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, and public and private business.



“The interest from across the country has been overwhelming as localities, universities, private entities, and elected officials realize the potential for their communities in become the new home for these two agencies,” Perdue said. “It is an old saying that not all wisdom resides in Washington, D.C., but it is gratifying to see so many folks step forward wanting to prove that to be the case. We look forward to working with Ernst & Young in examining all of the proposals and selecting the new locations.”

USDA intends to select the new location or locations by January 2019 and will retain a consultant with expertise in relocation.

Full List of applicants: