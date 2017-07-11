Nebraska community adds campsites for eclipse viewers

RAVENNA, Neb. – A Nebraska community has developed 125 lakeside campsites for people journeying to see the total eclipse of the sun next month.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 75 recreational vehicle sites and 50 for tent campers have been set up near Ravenna. The city sits about 30 miles north of Kearney in central Nebraska, along the forecast path of the Aug. 21 total eclipse.

Officials say state campsites have been booked up, and other Nebraska accommodations along the path are hard to find.

The Ravenna Economic Development Corp. is advertising Eclipse Camping at Buffalo County Lake east of Ravenna. Each site must be reserved for all four days of the town’s eclipse celebration, Aug. 18-22. RV sites cost $300 for that span; tent sites are $100.