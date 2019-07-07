Nebraska considers drone detection systems for prisons

ALINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska corrections officials are exploring options to combat the delivery by drone of drugs and other contraband to inmates.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is asking companies what they can do to detect unmanned aircraft.

Laura Strimple, chief of staff to the department’s director, says officials are considering proposals made by six companies in February.

No details have been provided about how much a drone detection system would cost, but the department told the companies that funding would come from its budget or a grant.

The department began looking into drone detection after an inmate found a crashed drone in February at the Lincoln Correctional Center. The drone was carrying two bags containing marijuana, tobacco and rolling papers.

