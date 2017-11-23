Nebraska Convention of States Project Town Hall in McCook on Sun., Nov. 26

Learn How the States Can Save America with Nebraska State Senator Steve Halloran

Omaha, Ne. — The Convention of States (COS) Project is pleased to announce a Meet-and-Greet about the 2018 Nebraska Legislative Session and our COS Resolution LR6. Join state leaders on November 26, 2017 at 1:30 PM at Mid-Plains Community College, McMillan Hall, Room #213, 1205 East 3rd. Street, McCook, Nebraska.

Senator Steve Halloran is scheduled to speak at the town hall. Invited guests include Senator Dan Hughes. “Our federally elected politicians, appointed officials, and unelected bureaucrats provide us daily examples of corruption and dysfunction in Washington D.C. We’re inviting everyone in the McCook area to come to the town hall to learn how they can end their frustration and act,” says Randy May, Nebraska Convention of States, West Region Captain.

An Article V Convention of States provides a means for the people through the states to reassert their rightful place in America’s governing structure and recalibrate the balance of power between the states and federal government. Called at the request of at least 34 state legislatures, the Convention of States will be limited to proposing constitutional amendments that fall under the COS Project application. Many well-known and respected Americans also support the convening of a Convention of States to include, Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Senator Ron Johnson, Senator Tom Coburn (Senior Advisor to the Convention of States) and Jim DeMint (Senior Advisor to the Convention of States), Colonels Allen West and Bill Cowan, Chuck Norris, Mike Huckabee, and many others.

About the Convention of States Project

The Convention of States Project is currently organized in all 50 states, including over two million volunteers, supporters and advocates committed to stopping the federal government’s abuse of power. Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, North Dakota and Texas have passed our Article V resolution since the Project’s founding in 2013. Virginia hosted the first-ever Simulated Article V Convention of States in the fall of 2016. The 2017 legislative session has included 32 states considering the Convention of States resolution. For more information visit www.ConventionofStates.com.