class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246404 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska corrections department seeks state auditor’s help | KRVN Radio

Nebraska corrections department seeks state auditor’s help

BY Associated Press | July 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Nebraska corrections department seeks state auditor’s help

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s corrections department recently joined forces with the state auditor to try to improve its accounting practices.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement Thursday that it asked the auditor’s office for help to address a type of accounting where the department lacked expertise.

Corrections officials say the auditors’ staff made several suggestions for improvements but didn’t identify any mishandling of state money.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he’s grateful for the state auditor’s help.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments