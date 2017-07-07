Nebraska corrections department seeks state auditor’s help

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska’s corrections department recently joined forces with the state auditor to try to improve its accounting practices.

The Department of Correctional Services said in a statement Thursday that it asked the auditor’s office for help to address a type of accounting where the department lacked expertise.

Corrections officials say the auditors’ staff made several suggestions for improvements but didn’t identify any mishandling of state money.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he’s grateful for the state auditor’s help.