Nebraska corrections department seeks to hire more staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s corrections department is seeking permission to spend more money to hire full-time workers to address its staffing shortages.

Director Scott Frakes submitted the proposal Wednesday in a budget request to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Frakes says he wants to reallocate existing money to cover the salaries of state medical employees who are replacing a medical services contractor.

He also is asking for legal authority to spend nearly $437,000 in department money to hire 21 new corporals and eight new sergeants in the state prison system.

Frakes says the request seeks to bring the department’s staffing levels in line with the recommendations of an earlier analysis that identified jobs which need to be filled.

The department is not requesting additional money.