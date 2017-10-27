class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268172 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 27, 2017
Nebraska corrections department seeks to hire more staff
Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, testifies Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Lincoln, Neb., before a legislative oversight committee that is looking into various problems in the state prison system, including financial mismanagement and overcrowding. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska’s corrections department is seeking permission to spend more money to hire full-time workers to address its staffing shortages.

Director Scott Frakes submitted the proposal Wednesday in a budget request to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Frakes says he wants to reallocate existing money to cover the salaries of state medical employees who are replacing a medical services contractor.

He also is asking for legal authority to spend nearly $437,000 in department money to hire 21 new corporals and eight new sergeants in the state prison system.

Frakes says the request seeks to bring the department’s staffing levels in line with the recommendations of an earlier analysis that identified jobs which need to be filled.

The department is not requesting additional money.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
