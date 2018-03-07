Nebraska could end horse massage licensing

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska lawmakers who have been chipping away at regulations governing various professions are now trying to end the licensing rules for massaging a horse.

Lawmakers supporting the change say the expensive and rigorous requirements are the reason there isn’t a single license equine massage therapist in the state.

Under the measure being debated this week in the Legislature, Nebraska would join 13 other states that don’t require licenses for massaging a horse. Most of the others don’t have the per capita horse count of Nebraska, where there are an estimated 150,000 horses – about one for every 12 citizens.

While horse massage is the current focus in Nebraska, it’s part of a larger national trend – particularly in Republican-controlled states – to reduce barriers to licensing.