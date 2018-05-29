Nebraska counties seek to pilot all-mail elections

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ More Nebraska county election officials are seeking state permission to conduct all-mail elections as turnout figures rise.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Garden County was the first in Nebraska to conduct a countywide all-mail election after receiving approval from the Secretary of State this year. More than 58 percent of the county’s voters cast a ballot in the May 15 primary election, compared to statewide voter turnout of about 24 percent.

Teresa McKeeman is Garden County’s clerk and election commissioner. She says hiring and training poll workers can be difficult.

Kathy Brandt oversees Morrill County’s elections. She says voter turnouts have topped 70 percent in the precincts where ballots have been distributed through the mail.

Brandt says it’s more cost-effective. She says Morrill County is pursuing all-mail countywide for November’s general election.