Nebraska Country Music Foundation Hosts 37th Annual Music Festival in North Platte

(North Platte, Nebraska, October 2, 2017) – This October, the Nebraska Country Music Festival will be hosting its 37th Annual Music Festival in North Platte. This Year’s Festival will take place on Friday, October 20th from 5:30 pm – 1:00 am, and Saturday, October 21st from 4:00 pm – 1:00 am at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club. The theme of the event is “Country Nights”.

Friday night’s performance will feature Bill Chrastil, an Award-Winning Performer and Entertainer, Livejukeboxstyle, Sundance County Line, and Dixie River. The show begins at 7:00 pm with a “Variety Show”, and an “Elvis Show” starting at 9:00 pm. Admission on Friday, October 20th is $12.00 at the door. Join us Saturday for a Banquet, Festival and Performances by the 2017 Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame Inductees: Roni Printz, Bryce and Cindy Hedin, Phil Merrill, Randy Hartman, Gene Olson, and Roger Anderson. Tickets are available for purchase: $25 per adult, $20 per child age 6-12, and Children 5 & Under are free.

This is the first year for the Nebraska Country Music Festival to be hosted in North Platte, as it has traditionally been held in Hastings. This is a wonderful weekend event to get out and enjoy a night of good music, dancing, food and company! We look forward to welcoming the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees to the Nebraska Country Music Foundation. To purchase tickets, contact Deb at 308-390-1804 or email NECMF1@gmail.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is October 14th. For more information go to www.necmf.net.