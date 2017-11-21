Nebraska county takes steps to keep away wind farms

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273518 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | November 21, 2017
STANTON, Neb.  — The county board has taken steps to keep anyone from developing a wind farm in northeast Nebraska’s Stanton County.

Norfolk radio station KNEN reports that the Board of Commissioners voted Monday for a plan that doesn’t allow developers to obtain conditional use permits.

The decision came after a two-hour public hearing in which several people shared their concerns about aesthetics, noise and the turbine blades’ flicker effect.

Board chairman Dennis Kment says there are too many unanswered questions about wind farms to open the county to them.

