Nebraska county treasurer charged with 5 felonies

BY Associated Press | August 25, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska county treasurer faces five felony charges for allegedly selling cars without a proper license, making false statements on motor vehicle sales documents and filing false income tax returns.

The attorney general’s office says Lancaster County Treasurer Andy Stebbing turned himself in to the Nebraska State Patrol on Thursday to be cited and fingerprinted.

Authorities say the charges stemmed from an investigation by the State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Revenue into Stebbing’s sales of vehicles. The 53-year-old Stebbing has served as county treasurer since 2011. Stebbing, a Republican, ran for Lincoln Mayor in 2015 but lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Beutler.

Stebbing’s first court appearance is set for Sept. 15. A phone message left at his office was not immediately returned.

