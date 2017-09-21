Nebraska county votes to lower its property tax levy

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-261171 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | September 21, 2017
COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska county has voted to lower its property tax levy to compensate for higher property values.

The Columbus Telegram reports that the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the new levy Tuesday as part of a $45.2 million budget.

The county is requesting approximately $10.5 million, a slight drop from last year’s $10.68 million. The tax levy was set at 19.157 cents per $100 of valuation, a decrease from $19.821 cents the prior year.

Under the new levy, property owners would pay $191.57 in annual county taxes on a home valued at $100,000.

The county’s certified property valuation has increased 2 percent since late year, to roughly $5.4 billion.

Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl says it’s easier to lower levies when valuations increase.

