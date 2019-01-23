class="post-template-default single single-post postid-361066 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Nebraska couple charged in death of malnourished infant twin

BY Associated Press | January 23, 2019
Louisville, Neb.  —  An eastern Nebraska couple is charged with felony child abuse in the death of one of their malnourished infant twin daughters.

Court records show David and Kassandra Krutina of Louisville were each charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death, negligently, and child abuse negligently causing serious bodily injury.

The charges stem from the death of their 6-month-old daughter, Samantha. The Krutinas took her and her twin sister Charlotte to a hospital Sept. 1. Both were underweight, and Samantha died.

An autopsy says Samantha died of a bacterial infection caused by malnourishment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the couple appeared Friday in Cass County Court. A judge set their bonds at $10,000.

