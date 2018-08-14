Nebraska court: County, not city, owes inmate medical bill

Omaha, Neb. — The Nebraska Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court’s ruling that sided with Chase County over the city of Imperial in a fight over which was responsible for a jail inmate’s hospital bill.

The appeals court said Tuesday that the judge got it wong when he found the city owed a more than $400 hospital bill for a man who had been taken there from the Chase County Jail.

The man had been arrested Christmas Eve 2016 by an Imperial police officer on suspicion of disturbing the peace and was taken to the hospital after acting unruly at the jail.

The appeals court found that Nebraska law makes clear that only medical services necessitated by injuries suffered during an arrest are chargeable to the arresting agency. In all other cases, the agency housing the prisoner is responsible.