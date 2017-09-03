Nebraska Court of Appeals to be in session at Hastings College

(Hastings, Nebraska) – In honor of Constitution Day, the Nebraska Court of Appeals will be in session at Hastings College on September 14, 2017.

The Court of Appeals will divide into its customary two panels with three judges each to hold arguments at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. in Hastings College’s Perkins Auditorium in the Fuhr Hall of Music (723 E. 9th Street).

Hastings College students, along with government and social studies classes from area high schools, will attend. Reporters, including student journalists, are encouraged to participate and ask questions.

“The Nebraska Court of Appeals judges welcome this opportunity to visit Hastings College and celebrate Constitution Day with area students,” said Court of Appeals Chief Judge Frankie Moore.

The Court of Appeals will hear several cases during the morning and afternoon sessions, followed by an open question and answer session with students in attendance. Cases on the court’s agenda are from Adams, Sheridan, Holt, Lincoln, Furnas, Buffalo, Fillmore and Merrick counties. Information on each case to be heard on campus can be found on the court’s website. Students will be given detailed case descriptions in order to help them follow the legal arguments.

The sessions are free and open to the public, and visitors are encouraged to park at the college’s Lynn Farrell Arena lot (800 E. 12th Street).

This college campus initiative, designed by judges of the Court of Appeals, is intended to provide Nebraskans the opportunity to learn about the judicial branch. The Court of Appeals has previously held arguments at Peru State College, Midland University, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Concordia University, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Doane College, and Chadron State College.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals is the state’s second-highest court and reviews appeals from state trial court decisions. A decision of the Court of Appeals is final unless a party is granted further review by the Nebraska Supreme Court. The six judges on the Court of Appeals issue an average of 350 written opinions each year.