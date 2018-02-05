Nebraska Cultural Endowment Hires New Executive Director

The Board of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment announced today that Kyle Cartwright has been named Executive Director. Cartwright will carry out NCE’s mission and play a vital role in fundraising activities.

“The Nebraska Cultural Endowment is the perfect opportunity for me to blend my passion forcommunity with my love for the arts and humanities,” says Cartwright. “I look forward to sharing the stories of Nebraska’s cultural institutions and working to make a lasting impact on their ability to do the great work they do, forever.”

Cartwright has an extensive background in the arts and in administration. He earned his Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Nebraska– Lincoln, during which time he interned with the Nebraska Arts Council. Following graduation, he worked in administration at both the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and also taught music for a brief time within Lincoln Public Schools. Most recently, Cartwright served as the Development Manager at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.