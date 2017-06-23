Nebraska Democratic official ousted for Scalise comment

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska Democratic Party has removed a party official from his post after he was recorded saying he was glad U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise got shot and he wished the Louisiana Republican had died.

Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb says Phil Montag was ousted Thursday as volunteer co-chairman of the party’s technology committee.

Montag’s comments came during a private meeting with party official Chelsey Gentry-Tipton and a friend of hers. Gentry-Tipton faced criticism last week for saying the GOP members of Congress crying about the shooting on television were funny because they supported the National Rifle Association’s agenda.

Montag says his comments were out of context, but declined to answer questions until later. Scalise and four others were shot June 14 at a baseball practice.