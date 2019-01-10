Nebraska Department of Economic Development Announces Community Development Block Grant Recipients

January 10, 2019 (LINCOLN, NEB.) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) recently announced the recipients of $9,577,639 in funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska, CDBG is a federal Housing and Urban Development program that allocates funding to states to support local community and economic development projects. Through a competitive application process, DED makes CDBG funds available to local units of government for use on projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons, prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions or solve catastrophic health and safety threats.

“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be a difference-maker in communities across Nebraska,” said DED Director Dave Rippe. “We have seen CDBG funding harnessed time again to support projects that make a concrete difference for Nebraska individuals and families, and to enable projects that would have been difficult to achieve without added financial support. We applaud this year’s recipients for their commitment to bettering their communities, as well as their tremendous use of partnerships to address local objectives.”

CDBG funds are awarded across eight program categories: comprehensive development, downtown revitalization, economic development, owner-occupied rehabilitation, planning, public works, tourism development and water/wastewater. The awards currently being announced include:

Kearney ($395,000), Fremont ($475,000), Columbus ($516,000), Wayne ($475,000) and Norfolk ($460,000) received a total of $2,321,000 for Comprehensive Development activities involving sidewalks; architectural barrier removal; housing and sanitary sewers; streets and storm sewers; and streets, respectively.

Pierce will receive $445,000 for Downtown Revitalization, including architectural barrier removal.

Auburn ($547,000), Cozad ($547,000), Elm Creek ($315,000), Franklin ($315,000), Gothenburg ($315,000), Grant ($252,000), North Platte ($315,000), O’Neill ($252,000) and Ogallala ($119,004) received a total of $2,977,004 under the category of Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation, which will result in the rehabilitation of 98 housing units.

Beaver City ($32,500), Hastings ($43,000), Shelby ($26,200) and Sutton ($31,200) will receive a total of $132,900 under the category of Planning, to address comprehensive planning/zoning; ADA sidewalk assessment; comprehensive planning/zoning; and a downtown study, respectively.

Fairbury ($385,000), Geneva ($385,000), Lyman ($334,235), Ord ($247,500), Rushville ($310,000), Stratton ($385,000) Wakefield ($385,000) and Wood River ($385,000) will receive a total of $2,816,735 under the category of Public Works, for storm sewers; a senior center; street improvements; street improvements; a fire truck; a library; street and sidewalk improvements; and a child care center, respectively.

Ainsworth ($385,000), Scotia ($250,000) and Lynch ($250,000) received a total of $885,000 to support activities under the Water/Wastewater category.

More information about the CDBG program, including how to apply, can be found on the DED website at www.opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg.