Nebraska DHHS begins training on new child welfare practices

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska’s child welfare agency is moving forward with a new approach to child welfare cases designed to help more youths stay with their families.

The plan was outlined Thursday as part of a series of meetings held throughout the state. The new approach encourages case workers to spend more time with at-risk families, discuss solutions to their problems and work with them to create a network of positive influences, such as relatives or neighbors.

The Division of Children and Family Services borrowed the strategy from San Diego, which has seen a reduction in the number of serious abuse and neglect cases.

Division Director Matt Wallen says the system is intended to help families before their situations become too dire. He says children in danger will still be removed from homes.